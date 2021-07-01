https://www.thefirsttv.com/buck-shot-sexton-says-american-communists-petty-vindictive-and-shameless/
The First’s Buck Sexton weighed-in on recent charges against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg Thursday; saying the reaction shows how “shameless” American communists really are.
“What you’re seeing today is a reminder that the Commies are petty, vindictive, and shameless in this country, just like they’ve always been in all countries,” posted Sexton on Twitter.
Charges against the CFO allege he intentionally concealed the address of his Manhattan residence from the IRS to avoid paying New York City income taxes.