The First’s Buck Sexton weighed-in on recent charges against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg Thursday; saying the reaction shows how “shameless” American communists really are.

“What you’re seeing today is a reminder that the Commies are petty, vindictive, and shameless in this country, just like they’ve always been in all countries,” posted Sexton on Twitter.

What you’re seeing today is a reminder that the Commies are petty, vindictive, and shameless in this country, just like they’ve always been in all countries https://t.co/umt7bCe0Fd — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 1, 2021

Charges against the CFO allege he intentionally concealed the address of his Manhattan residence from the IRS to avoid paying New York City income taxes.

