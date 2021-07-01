https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561155-california-basketball-team-striped-of-regional-title-after-racial

A San Diego high school basketball team has lost its status as regional title holders after a racist incident.

Following the June 19 championship game, players from the predominately white Coronado High School hurled tortillas at players from Orange Glen High School, which is attended by mostly Hispanic and Latino students.

After a review of the incident, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) determined that the Coronado players displayed “discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent,” according to a Wednesday press release.

It continued, “In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions.”

The CIF levied penalties against the Coronado team, including vacating its championship title and placing the team on probation through the end of the 2024 school year.

In addition to the sanctions, the CIF mandates that the team members participate in sportsmanship training, part of which will include racial and cultural sensitivity training.

“We must all be aware that behavior does not normally change with sanctions alone,” the release reads. “The path towards real change comes with the development of empathy for those who are on the receiving end of this type of degrading and demeaning behavior, no matter the proffered intent of that behavior.”

Coronado High School did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

