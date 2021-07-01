https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561195-7-conservative-women-who-could-replace-meghan-mccain-on-the

With Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain suggests Olympian turning away from flag gives Putin propaganda Meghan McCain calls ‘defund the police’ the ‘stupidest thing I ever heard’ Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships MORE out at “The View,” the guessing game is on for who will take her place as the lone conservative voice on the daytime talk show.

The author and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried Meghan McCain suggests Olympian turning away from flag gives Putin propaganda The unholy alliance of religion and politics MORE (R-Ariz.) announced Thursday she is stepping down as one of the co-hosts on the ABC series.

Saying the coronavirus pandemic forced her to examine “the way I want my life to look,” McCain, who joined the show in 2017, told viewers the choice to depart at the end of this month was “not an easy decision.”

While she praised the long-running chatfest on Thursday, McCain has said in past interviews that she often felt like the “sacrificial Republican” among the “View” panelists.

It’s anyone’s guess who might earn a seat at the “View” table ahead of its 25th season this fall, but here are a few women who might be floated.

S.E. Cupp

The host of CNN’s “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered,” Cupp is a veteran of TV political commentary.

She has experience auditioning for the role — Cupp, 42, was one of several guest co-hosts back in 2014 when “The View” was going through another panelist shuffle.

The anti-Trump Republican could have at least one prominent advocate in her corner if she has any interest in the gig: McCain is one of her close friends.

Megyn Kelly

The former Fox News Channel host has name recognition and a following, boasting more than 2.4 million Twitter followers.

Kelly, 50, launched an independent podcast last year, after NBC canceled her eponymous morning hour on “Today.”

But after a year sans any “corporate overlords,” as Kelly described TV networks when announcing her podcast, and since she’s used to flying solo with her own shows, there’s no telling if she would have any interest in being part of “The View” ensemble.

Jedediah Bila, Elisabeth Hasselbeck or Abby Huntsman Abigail (Abby) Haight HuntsmanMeghan McCain blasts NY Times: ‘Everyone already knows how much you despise’ conservative women Abby Huntsman leaving ‘The View’ to help run father’s gubernatorial campaign De Niro: ‘I would disown’ my kids if they acted like Trump’s MORE

The easiest move for ABC could prove to be a blast from the past. Bila, Hasselbeck and Huntsman all have experience as former “View” co-hosts.

Bila, 42, could be available for a return to her old stomping ground — she parted ways with Fox News and stepped down as its “Fox & Friends Weekend” host in May.

Another former “Fox & Friends” alum, Hasselback is no stranger to periodic visits to “The View.” Hasselbeck, 44, has popped up on the show from time to time since leaving in 2013. She took heat during her appearance in March 2020, when she said, “I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me!”

Huntsman,35, left her “dream job” at “The View” in 2020 to help run her father, Jon Huntsman, on his failed Utah gubernatorial bid. Last month, Huntsman told People of her exit, “This last year has been a lot of healing and a lot of asking myself questions and thinking things back and wondering, ‘Did you make a mistake, did you handle this right or that right?’ “

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKaren Pence confirms move back to Indiana: ‘No place like home’ Pence urges ‘positive’ agenda to counter Biden in first speech since leaving office Kellyanne Conway joins Ohio Senate candidate’s campaign MORE

If “The View” producers are looking for a headline-making lightning rod, they could find it in former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights Judge blocks Florida social media law MORE‘s senior counselor.

Conway, 54, at one point an almost daily face on TV when Trump was in office, has been laying relatively low since President Biden Joe BidenHouse set to vote on its own infrastructure plan Trump brings show to border Overnight Health Care: CDC director says vaccinated people are ‘safe’ and do not need to wear masks | Federal judge temporarily blocks Indiana abortion ‘reversal’ law | Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ due to widening vaccination gap MORE‘s White House win. She joined Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno’s (R) campaign in April, and she reportedly has a memoir in the works.

Candace Owens

Never one to shy away from a public political or cultural feud, the controversial commentator currently hosts a weekly talk show for The Daily Wire. But she may be looking to extend her reach even further on a network.

Owens, 32, said ahead of the launch of her show, “Candace,” that her audience is “any person that doesn’t feel heard or feels misunderstood.”

“I think that that’s a lot of people right now,” she said.

