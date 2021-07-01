https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/01/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-says-about-99-percent-of-criticism-she-gets-is-based-on-racism-and-or-sexism/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is having a heckuva week. First she made a laughable claim about crime in Chicago, which earned some criticism. Speaking of criticism, Lightfoot has said that only about one percent of the criticism she receives is perhaps based in reality — the other 99 percent is centered around racism and/or sexism:

.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot: “About 99 percent” of my critics are sexist & racist pic.twitter.com/JllAWqMj4J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2021

“Obviously we need to be focused on uniting people as much as we can.” LOL. Riiiight.

About 99 percent say she’s out of touch with the people of her city. — Bartolome Esteban Murillo (@BartolomeEsteb1) July 1, 2021

People are upset with the on going crime and deaths that escalate every weekend in Chicago, they are looking to you for action and solutions and this is how you respond? — Gary Turner (@GaryTurner007) July 1, 2021

Nothing to do with the dozens of Blacks who are murdered every week in your city? https://t.co/qsomiQVFWt — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) July 1, 2021

These words are losing both their meaning and their impact. https://t.co/8BNxFz1Ael — Teddy Hosevelt, not a CPA (@TeddyHosevelt) July 1, 2021

This is just how incompetent people behave. They don’t do the job and when people notice, they blame other people, call them racist, etc…. A complete joke. Terrible for the people of that city. https://t.co/VOsMPLIrfM — GDM (@GDMPatriot) July 1, 2021

How did this idiocy become so pervasive and how do we even begin to course correct? https://t.co/MMqCUjWLTt — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 1, 2021

Can you believe this crap?!?!?! https://t.co/ROpwqXGqh0 — 11thNumber (@franchisemaker1) July 1, 2021

Unfortunately, yes.

