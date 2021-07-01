

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said complaints of her having an ill-temperament is “about 99 percent” due to the fact that she’s a black woman, according to Chicago Tribune.

During an interview on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mayor Lightfoot how many of the complaints regarding her temperament were due to the color of her skin.

“About 99 percent,” Lightfoot replied.

“Look at my predecessors. Did people say that Rich Daley held tea sessions with people that he disagreed with? Rahm Emanuel was a polite guy who was a uniter? No,” Lightfoot said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “Women and people of color are always held to a different standard. I understand that, I’ve known that my whole life.”

Mayor Lightfoot has been heavily criticized by members of staff during her two years in office. According to Chicago Tribune, more than a dozen staff members have quit or resigned over the past year.

Former and current advisors to Lightfoot allege the Chicago Mayor is difficult to approach and refuses to listen to advice. In the past, employees of Lightfoot detailed the Mayor’s erratic and abusive behavior. In January, she sent an email to her scheduler and berated her for not giving her enough time in the office. In the email she repeated a sentence 16 times. An incident last May revealed that Lightfoot sent an email to three of her advisors which pictured destroyed documents, Chicago Tribune reported.

The Democrat Mayor is also known to officials for her abusive language, even threatening legislators if they failed to vote in her favor.

“Don’t come to me for sh-t,” Lightfoot said to an official, threatening them if they voted against her budget, according to Chicago Tribune.

Lightfoot was recently labelled as “America’s Worst Mayor” in a segment on Fox News Tucker Carlson as she continued to refuse to take action on the city’s crippling criminal activity.