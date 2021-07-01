https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/clinton-judge-stops-florida-governor-ron-desantis-big-tech-law-taking-effect/

Ron DeSantis signed a law protecting Americans from Big Tech censorship and a federal judge has decided to protect poor little Big Tech.

According to FOX News:

A federal judge has temporarily prevented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from implementing legislation allowing state residents to sue the country’s largest technology companies over their content moderation policies.

TRENDING: “CNN’s About Controlling Negroes, That’s What It Stands [For], Controlling Negroes” – Vernon Jones DESTROYS CNN Reporter

The law was scheduled to go into effect on Thursday.

In a preliminary injunction issued on Wednesday, the judge sided with two trade associations that argued parts of the law may violate the First Amendment by requiring social media sites to host speech they otherwise would not and by interfering with their editorial judgment.

The plaintiffs also took issue with the fact that legislation targets large technology companies and not smaller companies that operate in similar – if not identical – ways.

The judge noted that the legislation was an effort to rein in providers that were deemed “too large and too liberal.”

“Balancing the exchange of ideas among private speakers is not a legitimate governmental interest,” U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote.