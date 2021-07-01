https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cnn-celebrates-chinese-communist-partys-100th-anniversary-gushes-xi-jinping-video/

This is CNN.

CNN (Communist News Network) celebrated the Chinese Communist Party’s 100-year anniversary on Thursday.

100 years of power, death, genocide and destruction.

CNN correspondent Kristie Lu Stout gushed over Xi Jinping’s speech and ‘show of strength.’

