This is CNN.

CNN (Communist News Network) celebrated the Chinese Communist Party’s 100-year anniversary on Thursday.

100 years of power, death, genocide and destruction.

CNN correspondent Kristie Lu Stout gushed over Xi Jinping’s speech and ‘show of strength.’

On a day of projected strength and triumph for the CCP, Xi Jinping hailed the party’s successes and the “national rejuvenation” it has been able to achieve.

He also said foreign countries that “bully” China will meet a “great wall of steel.”

— Kristie Lu Stout✌🏽 (@klustout) July 1, 2021