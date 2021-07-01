https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/01/creepy-af-rick-wilson-telling-chris-hayes-about-very-very-dirty-boys-who-like-to-have-their-little-backsides-paddled-is-not-a-great-look/

Dear Lord, make it stop.

We could have gone our whole social media lives without reading this tweet from Rick Wilson about ‘very dirty boys’ having their backsides paddled. Then again, oftentimes Rick is Twitchy gold so maybe we should be grateful for this little nugget of awful.

And it is awful.

Seriously, does this guy even think before tweeting? He does realize his org all but enabled a predator to literally hit on men as young as 14 … right?

Oh there are some very very dirty boys in Washington who like to have their little backsides paddled by trained professionals. https://t.co/WT5PEOHaM4 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 30, 2021

Ugh.

Democrats, you can have this guy.

Seriously.

He’s all yours.

HE MADE THE LIST.

Take a seat right over there, Rick. pic.twitter.com/YsrenbCZtD — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 1, 2021

Heh.

Are you just ignorant or just going all-in? — LlamaLlama (@BethieBeemer) July 1, 2021

Why not both?

This is not something pedos should be tweeting — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) July 1, 2021

You truly are an imbecile. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) July 1, 2021

Don’t those ‘very dirty boys’ all work for the Lincoln Project? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) July 1, 2021

Oof.

Hence the Lincoln Project… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) July 1, 2021

WOW! Well, Rick ol’ boy, I guess given the company you keep, you would know. — Whispering Beard (@llcthecableguy) July 1, 2021

You and your Pedo Project pals seem to know all about it. pic.twitter.com/Pof9pgWgEz — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) July 1, 2021

That’s one way to advertise your, uh… brand. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 1, 2021

So John Weaver is keeping busy, eh? — Post No Bills and FREE QUEEN VELVET (@KingYorktanan) July 1, 2021

Yea cause nothing says owning the R’s like pedophilia. — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) July 1, 2021

You knew about John Weaver — Daniel Collins (@dcollins324) July 1, 2021

But The Lincoln Project cleared The Lincoln Project of any wrongdoing!

Or something.

