Facebook is now warning people that they may have read extremist content or is asking if someone they know is becoming an extremist. Kira Davis said a friend of hers starting getting it today, and from the response, they aren’t alone:

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

Me logging onto FB this morning: pic.twitter.com/kTfEYYokz2 — Real Jose Galvan (@Jose_Galvan) July 1, 2021





My friend just got this: pic.twitter.com/gd0fUvJD6C — Kuhrissuh Kurayyyy (@_KrissaKray_) July 1, 2021

NEW – Looks like Facebook’s AI is now starting to “think” about your exposure to “harmful extremist content” and your “extremist” friends. pic.twitter.com/AVki59XzLL — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 1, 2021

Social media just ain’t what it used to be, which was a fun place to talk to friends and connect with people. Now they are run by fanatical leftists who are always targeting conservatives, one way or the other. And this is no different.

You know that by saying ‘extremists’, they aren’t talking about radical Muslims or Antifa. No, they are talking about ‘white extremists’ because that’s all they care about.

