Chilean Communist Party presidential candidate Daniel Jadue. Photo: Screenshot. The Communist Party frontrunner in the current polling for November’s presidential elections in Chile, Daniel Jadue, has been denounced in a parliamentary resolution for antisemitism, as details emerged of a high-school year book entry that appeared to celebrate his antisemitic convictions as a teenager.

The motion censuring Jadue — the 54-year-old grandson of Palestinian immigrants to Chile — was passed by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, with 79 votes in favor and 47 against. Introduced by members of the conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI), the resolution specifically called on “the candidate for the presidency, Mr. Daniel Jadue, to publicly and categorically refute the statements made in the biographical sketch in his school yearbook, which classify him as antisemitic.”

A yellowing copy of the 1983 year book containing Jadue’s entry was published on Twitter last week by Prof. Gabriel Zaliasnik, a former head of the 20,000-strong Chilean Jewish community.

“His own classmates defined him as an ‘antisemite,’” Zaliasnik remarked.

Written in a humorous and affectionate style by Jadue’s fellow students, the year book entry noted his desire to “cleanse the city of Jews,” and suggested that a suitable gift would be “a Jew for […]

