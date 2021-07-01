https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/dave-rubin-takes-facebook-up-on-their-offer-to-help-identify-extremists/

As we reported earlier, Facebook has been asking some users if they know of anyone who might be an extremist.

Facebook is offering to help anyone who knows an extremist “take action now.”

Well, Dave Rubin has apparently decided to take Facebook up on their offer to help root out extremists:

Those three definitely fit the bill, at least according to our definition.

Of course, there’s something you should probably know:

Go figure.

