As we reported earlier, Facebook has been asking some users if they know of anyone who might be an extremist.

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

Facebook is offering to help anyone who knows an extremist “take action now.”

My friend just got this: pic.twitter.com/gd0fUvJD6C — Kuhrissuh Kurayyyy (@_KrissaKray_) July 1, 2021

Well, Dave Rubin has apparently decided to take Facebook up on their offer to help root out extremists:

I just reported AOC, Omar and Tlaib. https://t.co/JTf5qTGIwi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2021

Those three definitely fit the bill, at least according to our definition.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — carolin de sorondo (@curiboh) July 1, 2021

Perfect! I was just thinking the same thing!!! — LB Davis✝️🇺🇸❤️ (@LBDavis2) July 1, 2021

Of course, there’s something you should probably know:

The thing is that when you click through it takes you to a site that defines extremism as “right-wing hate”. So… — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

Go figure.

