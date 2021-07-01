http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3PA52exWNao/

The worker who was trapped is taken away in a stretcher.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The construction worker has been rescued. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/i0Ll7c5o2v — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) July 1, 2021 (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) D.C. firefighters continue to work to get to a construction worker trapped in a building collapse Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS D.C. firefighters continue to work to get to a construction worker trapped in a building collapse Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS D.C. firefighters are trying to get to a worker who was trapped in a building collapse on Kennedy Street in Northwest.

WTOP/Mike Murillo Rescue crews continue to try to get to one person inside the collapse. They are communicating with the person but say it could take some time to get to them. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/ObZJfcAmaV — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) July 1, 2021 (WTOP/Mike Murillo) A person is trapped and several others have been hurt in the “full collapse” of a building in Northwest D.C., the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said Thursday.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS A person is trapped and several others have been hurt in the “full collapse” of a building in Northwest D.C., the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said Thursday.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS I’m at the scene of the building collapse on the 900 Block of Kennedy St NW. Five individuals with non-life-threatening injuries were removed. Adjacent homes have been evacuated. @dcfireems is working to reach and remove one person who is still trapped but is communicating. pic.twitter.com/qtk8bpPXO6 — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) July 1, 2021 (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

A construction worker has been rescued after being trapped for about an hour and a half in the collapse of a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

Fire Chief John Donnelly said a combination of small search cameras, a rescue dog, “chain saws and manual labor” got rescuers to the man, who was trapped under three stories of rubble against a beam with about 8 inches of space around him just before 5 p.m.

“He was very, very lucky,” Donnelly said. He described the man’s injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

“You could hear him screaming in pain” as he was loaded on a stretcher, WTOP’s Mike Murillo said, but added that rescuers told him, speaking of the worker, “He should play the Powerball.”

Donnelly said it was “a very, very fast extrication” given the circumstances, the damage and the weather, adding that the collapse was a combination of a “pancake collapse,” in which multiple levels collapse on each other, and a “lean-to collapse,” in which one side of the remaining structure is higher than the other and leaning against an adjacent building..

Four other workers were injured in the collapse of the building at about 3:30 p.m. at 916 Kennedy Street Northwest, just south of Emery Heights Park, and have been taken to hospitals with injuries that Donnelly called non-life threatening. He said they didn’t need the kind of involved rescue that the trapped worker required; “co-workers and ladders” were sufficient to get them out.

Dogs searched the wreckage to make sure no one else was in there, Murillo said.

Ernest Chrappah, director of D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, said an inspector was on the site. He couldn’t comment on whether Thursday afternoon’s strong storm had anything to do with the collapse, but said buildings should be stable in storms regardless of the weather.

He added that he hadn’t heard about any complaints from neighbors, except about a crane in the back alley. It’s too early to tell what happens now, he said, but possible enforcement actions “run the gamut.”

Another structure has been compromised, Donnelly said.