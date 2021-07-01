https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/dear-new-yorkers-you-voted-for-the-power-cuts-right-now-so-why-complain/

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers yesterday to cut electricity usage to “avoid energy disruptions during this heat emergency”:

We need New Yorkers to take IMMEDIATE action: reduce your use of electricity in your home or your business for the rest of the day. We need to avoid energy disruptions during this heat emergency. https://t.co/w5BQDHzUFt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2021

“Omfg” is right:

But thousands of New Yorkers did lose power despite this plea to conserve electricity:

Thousands of New Yorkers are without power Wednesday night. @NYCMayor & @ConEdison are pleading with residents to conserve energy to avoid even bigger outages. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/TVMxsJKcmm pic.twitter.com/yqsjBg8ExZ — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) July 1, 2021

Maybe Times Square could turn off a few lights? Just a thought:

Notice exactly which part of NYC doesn’t have electricity while the Times Square H&M is lit up like a beacon for alien civilizations to find us? https://t.co/ycXhVvaWQ9 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 1, 2021

And we would like to point out that New Yorkers VOTED FOR THIS. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, keeping a campaign promised, celebrated the closure of the Indian Point nuclear power plant two months ago:

Just two months ago, Gov. Cuomo celebrated the closure of the final Indian Point nuclear reactor, which generated enough electricity to power about 500,000 homes https://t.co/XjCRWy6OAe — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 1, 2021

“Stay cool, New York,” tweeted Gov. Cuomo. Just do it without electricity:

Relief from the heat is coming soon. In the mean time, monitor your local weather & take steps to prevent heat-related illness. Stay cool, New York.https://t.co/7SOucvXWJn — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2021

And you can forget about wind power helping right now:

Indian Point’s two reactors continually generated about 2,000 megawatts of carbon-free electricity. At no point yesterday or today did New York’s ~1,000 subsidized wind turbines together generate more than 1,200 megawatts. pic.twitter.com/Dy2MW158qh — Ken Girardin (@PolicyEngineer) July 1, 2021

This was all so predictable. This editor back in 2016, for example:

They’ll miss Indian Point when it’s gone https://t.co/iujerJe95M — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 6, 2016

City Councilman Joe Borelli wants to know how the city made up for those now-missing megawatts:

Good time to ask how we made up the 2500mw from Indian Point? I assume it’s safe to say we are burning fossil fuels out the wazzou about now. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 30, 2021

“Seriously . . .where is the power coming from”?:

Seriously, the mayor is begging people to curb their Air Conditioning,, but no journalist is going to ask why we are seemingly reaching our limits on generated electricity, and where the power is coming from? https://t.co/PgAQMCGUSP pic.twitter.com/s7tEZ1sCvi — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 30, 2021

He tweeted the answer a few hours later. It’s coming from fuel, natural gas and coal:

75% of our energy right now is being produced by dual fuel, natural gas, & coal, & Con Ed was forced to buy energy @ $425 per megawatt earlier today thanks to the Worst Governor in America. Closing Indian Point without any actual plan to make up 25% of the regions supply did this pic.twitter.com/yrRoXysi68 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) July 1, 2021

Great job, Dems! You’ve replaced clean-burning energy with dirty energy and it costs more yet is still not enough.

Maybe keep this in mind when you vote for governor next time?

