“We’re letting the nation know we can cooperate. When it’s really important … This is life and death.”
— President Biden sitting next to Gov. Ron DeSantis in Surfside, Florida pic.twitter.com/RncG34Uxya
DeSantis looked solemn and later thanked Biden for his support during rescue missions in Miami.
JUST IN – Gov. DeSantis thanks Biden for being “very supportive from day one” in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/NkcBrwUVgf
