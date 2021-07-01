https://noqreport.com/2021/07/01/disturbing-bidens-va-is-harvesting-dna-data-from-veterans-are-they-working-for-big-pharma/

Veterans enrolled in the Miami VA are receiving emails asking for their DNA to ‘promote veteran health’ in the Million Veteran Program.

After the rabid vaccine push by big pharma and the Biden Presidency*, and the diabolical Covid-19 release by the Chinese Communist Party and their enablers in the U.S. Deep State, this development is downright disturbing. We are in an age of health terrorism and biological warfare.

CDMedia will be investigating this program and will release more information as we acquire it.

Excerpts from the email received are below. The program looks to be in operation since 2011 during the Obama administration.

By collecting DNA from as many Veterans a possible, along with information on their health, lifestyle and military experiences, researchers are beginning to answer important questions like: Why does a certain treatment work well for some Veterans but not others?

Why are some Veterans at greater risk for developing an illness? How can we prevent certain illnesses in the first place? If more women and diverse populations enroll, MVP researchers can discover new medical breakthroughs that work for all Veterans. Since launching in 2011, nearly 840,000 Veteran partners have joined MVP, helping researchers better understand […]

