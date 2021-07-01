https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/energy-expert-tackles-aocs-dangerously-delusional-views-about-energy-that-will-end-up-killing-many-people-in-puerto-rico-videos/

Yesterday, armchair energy expert AOC dismissed the concerns of people who believe it’d be a bad idea to shut down the coal plant that helps to keep the lights on in Puerto Rico.

Fortunately, author and Center for Industrial Progress founder and president Alex Epstein is an actual energy expert, and he’s thus pretty qualified to explain why AOC’s position is the foolish one:

How many more abuelas must suffer before AOC wakes up to reality?

***

Update:

@AGHamilton29 makes an important point:

