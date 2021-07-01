https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/epic-speech-from-arizona-senate/

Arizona republican Quang Nguyen responds to Hernandez

“White nationalism didn’t drown 250,000 Vietnamese in the South China Sea,” Nguyen exclaimed. “The Communists did. White Nationalism didn’t execute 86,000 South Vietnamese at the fall of Saigon. The Communists did. White Nationalists didn’t put me here. Communism did.

“So don’t take it lightly,” Nguyen said to Hernandez and the other representatives. “Don’t mock me. Don’t mock what I go through in life. It’s rough. I lost most of my cousins and family members due to Communism. If we don’t stand up to teaching Communism to our children, we’ll lose this country.” “So sir,” he said to Hernandez again. “Don’t mock me.”

Tucson Dem State Rep Daniel Hernandez mocked the dangers of communism and claimed white supremacy is a bigger threat. GOP State Rep Quang Nguyen escaped communism but not before communists killed members of his family. He put Hernandez in his place.

