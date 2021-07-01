https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/explosion-in-los-angeles-lapd-bomb-squad-screws-up/
The moment the explosion happened. Wow. 📸: alyssaacasillas @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/bz0epXHUUr
— Jessica Oh (@JessicaOhTV) July 1, 2021
LAPD bomb squad accidentally sets off 3 thousand pounds of illegal fireworks.
Unexpected explosion as the bomb squad tried to detonate homemade explosives in south LA. People injured, cars destroyed, windows shattered. It’s chaos out here right now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/YJGo5xptae
— Jessica Oh (@JessicaOhTV) July 1, 2021
I don’t think it was supposed to happen like this! LAPD detonated those illegal fireworks on scene and the explosion seriously damaged the bomb squad truck took out several nearby cars! People inside a home may be injured as well 😰 @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/swUVlodoWi
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021