We feel like we ask this question a lot, but it always seems so relevant: What the hell, Facebook?

Some Facebook users have been noticing an interesting new message popping up lately:

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

Show of hands:

I’ve been getting it all day. — Keri Smith, Unsafe Space (@ksemamajama) July 1, 2021

Literally JUST happened to me… — Rev Bart Stewart (@ReverendBart) July 1, 2021

That popped up on my fb after I commented on several conservative posts. — TexasToSpain21 (@TSpain21) July 1, 2021

Yes I saw that about a week ago on my fb feed. It was a wow, just wow moment. — Janis Saxon (@JanisSaxon2) July 1, 2021

My friend just got this: pic.twitter.com/gd0fUvJD6C — Kuhrissuh Kurayyyy (@_KrissaKray_) July 1, 2021

Just got it — Gay White Boy Summer (@BCinKW) July 1, 2021

You got it too?

Proof positive I’m running with the right crowd. 😬 — Judianna (@Judianna) July 1, 2021

We’d really like to know how Facebook is deciding who might know potential extremism, and we’d definitely like to know how Facebook defines “extremism,” given their interesting definition of “fact checking.”

“Let me manipulate you by saying some arbitrary enemy is manipulating you.” The gaslighting is unreal. pic.twitter.com/dIJRuaMHlH — Jennifer Schoewe (@js_conservative) July 1, 2021

“Snitchware” is sure what this sounds like. And if that’s accurate, then, well, we’ve got a message for Facebook:

