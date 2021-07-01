https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/facebook-wants-to-know-if-youre-concerned-that-someone-you-know-is-becoming-an-extremist-so-that-you-can-take-action-now/

We feel like we ask this question a lot, but it always seems so relevant: What the hell, Facebook?

Some Facebook users have been noticing an interesting new message popping up lately:

Show of hands:

We’d really like to know how Facebook is deciding who might know potential extremism, and we’d definitely like to know how Facebook defines “extremism,” given their interesting definition of “fact checking.”

“Snitchware” is sure what this sounds like. And if that’s accurate, then, well, we’ve got a message for Facebook:

