Facebook users on Thursday began noticing a new pop-up warning that asks some whether they know anybody who could be “becoming an extremist.”

“Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?” the warning asks. “We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support.”

The warning includes a clickable option to “get support” but does not provide a definition of an extremist or extremist behavior.

Facebook tells Fox News the notifications are a test to provide resources for those who have been exposed to extremist material.

“This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk. We are partnering with NGO’s and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future.”

NGO is an abbreviation for non-government organizations.

Facebook also said the efforts are part of its commitment to the Christchurch Call to Action, a campaign involving major tech platforms to counter violent extremist content online that was launched following a 2019 attack in New Zealand that was live-streamed on Facebook, according to Reuters.

