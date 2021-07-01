https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-judge-rules-dozens-documents-about-ghislaine-maxwell-will-be-made?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge has ruled that dozens of documents belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, must be made public, arguing Maxwell can not suppress the documents.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on multiple charges related to the serial sexual abuse of girls and young women by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell and Epstein dated in the early ’90s but remained close associates for decades.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled Thursday that Maxwell must release the documents within the next two weeks. The documents allegedly contain information related to her finances and her relationship with former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, according to Yahoo News.

Maxwell has said the documents were seized by the government in violation of her rights against “compelled self-incrimination, against unreasonable search and seizures, and to due process of the law.”

Preska said the court concluded that the evidence should not be suppressed. She said she found no reason why the unsealing of Maxwell’s records would cause a violation of her rights and argued the “continued unsealing of these materials implicates her right to a fair trial in her pending criminal case.”

The court is demanding a “vast array” of documents as well as documents allegedly showing “funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

