A wealth management firm hired to oversee Britney Spears’s conservatorship is asking a Los Angeles court to allow it to withdraw from the arrangement.

Bessemer Trust said in court filings on Thursday that it wants to resign as co-conservator “due to changed circumstances,” The New York Times reported.

The firm asked to be removed in light of the pop star’s scathing testimony last week, during which she described the arrangement as “abusive.” It said it was under the impression that the conservatorship was voluntary.

“As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” Bessemer Trust wrote, according to the Times. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

The court approved the firm to be added as a co-conservator last fall, but it had not taken any action in the role or received any of Spears’s assets, according to the newspaper.

Last week, Spears outlined a litany of allegations about the 13 years she has spent under the conservatorship. Among the allegations was being forced to take medications and not being able to have an IUD removed so that she can have more children.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears said. “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Bessemer Trust’s request came one day after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Spears’s previous request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator.

