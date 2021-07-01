https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/01/flippin-gigantic-deal-hunters-laptop-reveals-how-joe-biden-met-with-sons-business-partners-1097068/

Explosive new details are emerging from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop that indicate President Joe Biden met with his son’s billionaire business partners over a “flippin gigantic” business deal.

According to the Daily Mail, in 2014, the then-vice president entertained Hunter Biden’s business associates in the vice president’s office at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco were both present at the meeting. Joe Biden also reportedly flew Hunter Biden and his then-business partner Jeff Cooper to Mexico City on Air Force 2 in 2016. They met with Aleman’s son regarding a “flippin gigantic” business deal.

Joe Biden flew to Mexico on February 25, 2016, for trade talks with then-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday – I’m attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day,’ Hunter Biden wrote on February 24, 2016.

Biden said he “never discussed” his son Hunter’s business dealings with him. Here’s a picture of Joe Biden as VICE PRESIDENT hosting his son’s business associates in the vice president’s office. pic.twitter.com/QSgjxyRoPu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2021

This is just the latest damning revelation from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop concerning his father being aware of and involved in his son’s corrupt business dealings. The president has previously claimed that he never spoke about business with his son, but the evidence that is piling up indicates otherwise. It’s beginning to look like the president not only knew about the younger Biden’s business ventures but helped to facilitate them as well.

Hunter Biden and Jeff Cooper evidently had a plan in place in 2013, according to information from the laptop, to heavily invest in a number of businesses in Mexico and Latin America. They planned on using the influence of Joe Biden’s office and their relationship with Mexican billionaires to pull it off.

Cooper has reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden’s political campaigns. He was especially excited about the deal and wrote to Hunter Biden in February of 2013: “This is setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.” The following year, Hunter Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

According to emails, the plan included getting airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani to help them create a relationship with the richest man in Latin America, Carlos Slim. Biden and Cooper were looking to profit from the privatization of the giant state-owned oil company Pemex for Burisma as well as themselves. They reportedly set up a private meeting between Slim, Magnani, Velasco, and Joe Biden.

There are photos on the laptop from November 19, 2015, showing all six men hugging and smiling in Joe Biden’s vice presential residence. They also met with the vice president at the White House. There are no details on what was discussed.

Per reported evidence from the laptop, Hunter Biden requested pictures from the White House photographer David Lienemann a year earlier in 2014 for photographs of the Alemán family with his business partner and father: “Do you have pictures from the lunch I had in dad’s office (I think on 2/26) with Miguel Alleman Sr. And Jr. And Jeff Cooper? If so let me know and I can send someone to pick them up.”

Cooper even asked Hunter Biden if he could get the Mexican billionaires to sign the pictures: “Any luck on getting those other pics from the WH [White House]-Alemán visit? Or getting a few signed for Miguel and his dad?”

Hunter Biden’s business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, was also pulled into the deal. Cooper wrote to Hunter Biden and Archer in December 2014: “I met with Miguel [Magnani] last night. He has set up mtgs with the Secty of Energy and the CEO of Pemex for Jan 12. Is there any chance that anyone from Burisma could attend?”

In January of 2015, the plan ramped up. Hunter Biden emailed Cooper, Archer, and Magnani proposing that the Ukrainian firm pay approximately $350,000 to access an oil “data room” that was run by the Mexican Department of Energy and then went over the structure of the proposed oil venture.

“The first partnership will be the Alemán entity. This will consist of whomever Miguel determines is necessary to his family’s team,” Hunter posited. “I believe the current idea is that the Aleman Group will include a U.S. entity that is currently controlled by Jeff and Hunter. I (in full disclosure) will most likely be granted equity (commensurate with Devon) from the Burisma side. I am also currently 50% of the equity of the U.S. Entity that conceivably would partner with the Alemán group.”

This was not the only venture being cooked up by Cooper and Hunter Biden. In an email from February of 2015 obtained from the laptop, Cooper proposed a plan that involved a payroll systems company called ePlata. He pitched it to Pemex, Slim’s telecoms company Televisia, Walmart, Uber, and even to the Mexican government.

“Don’t forget Burisma and the non-Mexi folks too,” Cooper told Hunter Biden in another email. “This shiznit is global, cabron.”

It is unclear what, if any, involvement Carlos Slim eventually had with the Bidens or Burisma.

By February of 2016, Burisma had become disillusioned with Magnani because they believed he had failed to deliver on the Mexican oil deal.

Hunter Biden was also less than happy and expressed his disappointment to Magnani over it: “Would love to see but you never respond. I am really upset by it. You respond when it’s something you need. You are the most generous person I know but WTF,” Hunter wrote. “We have so many great things to do together and I want you at the plane when the [sic] the VP lands with your Mom and Dad and you completely ignore me. I’ve looked at what your family has done and want to follow in that tradition and you always say you will help but I haven’t heard from you since I got you a mtg for Carlos and your Dad”

“We have been talking about business deals and partnerships for 7 years. And I really appreciate you letting me stay at your resort villa…but I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing WHite House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent – I don’t hear from you for months,” Hunter Biden complained according to the New York Post. “I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you.”

No one was surprised about the Biden business dealings:

