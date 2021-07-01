https://justthenews.com/nation/states/search-and-rescue-collapsed-condo-florida-put-pause

Search-and-rescue operations at the partially collapsed Florida condominium were suspended early Thursday morning over concerns about the stability of the structure.

The beachfront condominium in city of Surfside collapsed June 24. There are still 147 people missing, and 18 have been confirmed dead.

President Biden arrived Thursday to meet rescue workers and give condolences to the grieving friends and family members.

