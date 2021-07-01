https://www.upliftingtoday.com/2021/07/ghislaine-maxwells-lawyer-argues-if-bill-cosby-was-released-she-should-be-too/

Yesterday, we reported that Bill Cosby had been freed from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned due to a promise a prosecutor made in 2005 that he would not be charged.

Now, a lawyer representing Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to argue that she should also be set free, alleging that prosecutors promised not to charge her when they gave the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal back in 2010.

In a piece published by The New York Daily News, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus argued that New York prosecutors never should have targeted her because a decade ago, a different prosecutor in Florida promised Epstein in a deal that he wouldn’t charge his “co-conspirators.”

Though Maxwell was not named as one of the co-conspirators, Markus argued that this is another example of people not being able to trust prosecutors at their word.

“If a prosecutor promises something, he should be bound by his word — just like the rest of us,” Markus wrote.

As part of the deal that Epstein was given in 2010, prosecutors agreed not to charge his three unnamed “co-conspirators.” He got this deal from then-prosecutor Alex Acosta, who went on to become Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary.

“This opinion and reasoning applies directly to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case,” Markus wrote. “In her case, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty and struck a bargain with the prosecutors in Miami: In exchange for pleading guilty in state court, the U.S. attorney’s office agreed that it would not prosecute any of his alleged co-conspirators.”

“But she should not have to fight her case at trial and her case should be thrown out, just like Cosby’s has been, because prosecutors promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute her,” Markus added. “The Cosby case reaffirms that a prosecutor is bound to act with integrity and the public must be able to rely on his word. What a concept.”

Maxwell has spent nearly a year in prison awaiting trial on various charges related to her allegedly grooming young girls for sex with Epstein, and sometimes participating in the abuse herself. Her trial is set to begin later this month, and she has plead not guilty to all charges, claiming that she is innocent from the start.

Epstein killed himself in prison in August of 2019 while awaiting trial on various sex charges of his own.

