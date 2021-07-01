http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WjYfUxDb7ik/

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed the Biden administration’s approach to the border.

Kennedy explained how most people recognize the inadequacies of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy, and he predicted it would not get better under those circumstances.

Partial transcript as follows:

KENNEDY: First, with good reason, President Biden’s border policy, I think, is about as popular as a sinkhole. And that’s because the American people aren’t stupid. They may not read Aristotle every day, because they don’t have time, but they understand that one of two things are going on. Number one, either President Biden misled the American people when he ran, and he truly does believe in open borders, or, number two, the people that he has put in charge of border security are not qualified to run a hot dog stand. They shouldn’t be allowed to think for themselves. It’s too dangerous.

Now, I don’t know which of those scenarios is true, but, either way, the result is the same. Every day, thousands of people come into the United States unfettered, and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Number two, the president’s border policy, in my judgment, is further evidence of the fact that the Biden administration, I think, has a blind spot for the lives and the concerns of ordinary Americans. Most ordinary Americans support immigration, but they also support border security.

Unlike the Biden people, most ordinary Americans do not believe that vetting people at the border is racist. Most ordinary Americans think that it’s prudent. Most ordinary Americans see the border, in my judgment, sort of like it’s America’s front door. Most Americans lock their own front door at night. Why do they do that? They don’t do that because they hate everybody on the outside. They lock their front door at night because they love the people on the inside. They don’t want to keep everybody at all times out of their home. They just want to know who is coming into their home.

In any event, that, in my opinion, is why we do have a crisis at the Southern border. It’s a raging tire fire. And it’s not going to get any better as long as President Biden keeps doing what he has been doing.