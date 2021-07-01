https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/01/gosh-what-changed-before-and-after-pictures-of-gwen-berrys-reaction-to-old-glory-are-eye-opening-and-people-have-thoughts/

So it appears Gwen Berry didn’t always have such disdain for the American flag and our National Anthem.

Old Gwen Berry photo shows her beaming while holding US flag amid Old Glory controversy https://t.co/QvXsGbhjKN pic.twitter.com/Byulo9eenj — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2021

From The New York Post:

An old photo showing Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry beaming while holding the American flag has gone viral in the wake of her shunning the Stars and Stripes last week during the national anthem. The image — which was posted to Berry’s old website in June 2015 — shows her exuding joy as she holds up the flag after she achieved her dream of representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Fox News reported. Berry, 31, a two-time Olympic-qualifying athlete, incurred widespread wrath when she snubbed the flag on Saturday while the anthem was played at the Olympic trials in Oregon. She reacted to the backlash by writing on Twitter: “At this point, y’all are obsessed with me.”

It’s not about being obsessed.

She made the news.

It happens when you’re an embarrassment to your country.

It’s marketing. No one cares about a third place hammer thrower and would have never heard of her until this. Now she will get a Nike deal. Marketing mission accomplished. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) July 1, 2021

Ouch.

Hate, is a learned emotion…it doesn’t come naturally. — R.W. Fredrickson (@rwf_infinity) July 1, 2021

What do you expect when the media and gov start dividing everything and everyone into more categories — Tucker Klaasmeyer (@TKlaasmeyer) July 1, 2021

I thought she came in first, had no issues with what she did but came to realize she actually won third place and completely ruined the moment for first and second place. My goodness. — Aᴠᴀʟᴀɴᴄʜᴇ Fᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ (@citchmook) July 1, 2021

Pretty embarrassing and shameful.

Yup.

We hope Gwen doesn’t accuse us of being obsessed with her.

Heh.

***

