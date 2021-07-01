New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raked in a fundraising haul of over $1 million in one of his most public events since becoming the subject of federal and state investigations amid controversy.

The Democrat, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations by several women and backlash for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, held the $10,000-a-head fundraiser on Tuesday, bringing in over 150 attendants at the event held at the Manhattan Rockefeller Center.

“Everyone was posing for pictures like nothing was going on,” one person who has attended several Cuomo fundraisers told the Wall Street Journal.

At the event, Cuomo is reported to have discussed what he deems are his greatest accomplishments as governor, including raising the state’s minimum wage and shoring up the state’s infrastructure.

He also “attacked socialists — said they were living in a fantasy land, basically — and he attacked ‘defund the police,'” said Adam Eidinger, social action director for Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, who attended the event.

Most of the attendees were longtime supporters of Cuomo and close allies, including administration officials.

The more than $1 million raised from the event is expected to be reflected in a campaign disclosure report due in July. In January, Cuomo already had nearly $17 million in campaign cash.

The governor has denied accusations of wrongdoing, although, in response to the harassment claims, he apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable and had resisted the calls to resign. Cuomo is eligible to run for a fourth term in 2022 and has signaled that he intends to do so.