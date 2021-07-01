https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/gov-desantis-office-disputes-report-that-hes-feuding-with-trump-over-sarasota-rally/

Here’s the latest on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida. . .

* The Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked former President Trump to cancel his planned rally in Sarasota this weekend due to the building collapse in South Florida:

But DeSantis’ office denied this allegation:

“Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled. He wants all Floridians to enjoy the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day however they choose, while keeping the Surfside families and first responders in their prayers.”

* A TikTok video has surfaced of what appears to show water “gushing in the parking garage” of the building just minutes before it collapsed earlier this week:

* And to follow up on our post yesterday on the former building inspector saying the condo was “in very good shape,” the Miami Herald is reporting this morning that the entire building department was “under fire before” the tower collapsed:

* There are new fears this morning that the part of the building that is still standing could collapse:

According to journos on the scene, “work stopped overnight” and it “looks idle this morning”:

* President Joe Biden and First Lady Jilly Biden are en route to Florida now to meet with the families, elected officials and first responders:

Schedule here:

He’ll meet with DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as well:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...