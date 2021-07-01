https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/sean-cahill-nimitz

Retired U.S. Navy Chief Master-at Arms Sean Cahill is an eyewitness to the well-documented “Nimitz encounters” with unidentified aerial phenomena, or UPA — otherwise known as UFOs.

Cahill joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to detail exactly what he — and others — witnessed and to explain why the nine-page report on UFOs recently released by Congress isn’t as lacking in information as some are saying.

In 2004, Cahill was stationed on board the missile cruiser USS Princeton, which along with the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, was part of a Navy carrier strike group conducting training exercises off the coast of Southern California. He told Glenn that Senior Chief Operations Specialist Kevin Day reported multiple “strange and worrisome” anomalous contacts on the Princeton’s state-of-the-art radar system.

“[Day] had been picking up anomalous contacts on the AEGIS radar system that were coming in at sub-orbital altitudes, then going down to 80,000 feet,” Cahill said. “And then, what was spectacular, was that they were immediately translating down to sea level. And then there were groups of them proceeding in a southerly direction, against the wind.”

“This was so strange and worrisome to Kevin, that he began a series of diagnostics,” he continued. “He and a radar tech named Voorhis, both rebooted the system numerous times. They double-checked everything, triple-checked. And finally, Kevin went to our captain and said, ‘Sir, I’m pretty sure that we have real contacts. These are not ghosts in the system, based on the upgrade.'”

“It’s highly unusual and frankly impossible for most of our vehicles that aren’t ballistic weapons systems, because to de-orbit a craft requires a certain specific set of maneuvers to reenter the atmosphere,” he added. “So, not only were these appearing beyond where the AEGIS radar system could pick them up, they were in space. They were then translating down to an altitude that even our best aircraft don’t operate very well at.”

Cahill went on to explain how air defensemen, sent to attempt an intercept of the UAP, observed an area of “roiling” water approximately the size of a 737 aircraft. “And around it, were these Tic Tac-shaped objects that were matte white in color, approximately 30 feet long, with no control surfaces. No means of compulsion. No markings, whatsoever. And they were darting around, instantaneously, like ping-pong balls” he said.

“What we encountered that week was unlike anything we had ever seen before,” Cahill continued. “The night that the pilots returned with the gun camera footage, before we had seen it on board Princeton, I was out on the port side bridge wing with the port watch. Approximately 45 degrees up in the sky, at 2,000 feet off the port bow, I saw five to seven lights in a completely clear and cloudless sky. It was about 10 o’clock at night, and these five to seven lights all moved toward the center of their formation that they were in, and each instantaneously disappeared. They blinked out. But they didn’t show any kind of movement or propulsion.”

“This action completely matched what we were seeing on radar. And completely matched what the pilots returned with on the gun camera footage,” he said. “The next morning, when myself and the other chief petty officers witnessed that video, we were astonished. We knew that immediately what we were looking at.”

