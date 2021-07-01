https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561127-house-democrats-call-on-mccarthy-to-take-immediate-action-on-taylor-greene

A group of nearly 40 House Democrats signed a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyMcCarthy calls for investigation into claims NSA was spying on Tucker Carlson Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (R-Calif.) on Thursday, calling on him “in the strongest terms to take immediate action” to address Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE‘s (R-Ga.) behavior.

In their letter, the representatives pointed to the various disputes that she has had with Democratic colleagues since assuming offices.

The incidents involving Greene mentioned included her berating Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and causing her to move offices, hanging a sign outside her office that mocked a congresswoman’s transgender pride flag and her repeated confrontations with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezEPA chief defends infrastructure plan after climate protests: ‘This is a historic investment’ Trump, on trip with GOP, slams ‘sick’ state of US-Mexico border Joe Manchin’s secret MORE (D-N.Y.).

“These behaviors only appear to be escalating, with her recent comments at a rally to lock up a colleague,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote, adding that they believe Greene is creating an “unsafe work environment for members” and that her actions could lead to violence against them.

The lawmakers also pointed to past statements from McCarthy in which he said he had made it clear to Greene that members of Congress have a responsibility to hold themselves to a “higher standard.”

“We firmly agree with you that we, as members of Congress, have a responsibility to conduct ourselves to a higher standard. We are elected by our constituents to do the people’s work. While we may disagree on the policies, the members of this venerated institution have demonstrated for centuries that we are capable of treating each other with respect and dignity,” the lawmakers said.

“Rep. Greene’s conduct does not comport with what we expect from a member of the House of Representatives,” the letter added.

“Everyone has a right to a workplace free from harassment and abuse, including members of Congress. We urge you in the strongest terms to take immediate action to address Rep. Greene’s behavior,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalCori Bush introduces bill to fund ‘health-centered approach’ to public safety The tool we need to expand COVID-19 vaccinations world-wide Matt Stoller: Bills to break up Big Tech show progress on Congress ‘relearning how to govern’ MORE (Wash.) along with fellow Democratic Reps. Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroTexas walkout sets up epic battle over voting rights Democrats call on Blinken to set new sexual misconduct policies at State Department USAID ‘redirects’ El Salvador funds from government to civil society MORE (Texas), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTrump, on trip with GOP, slams ‘sick’ state of US-Mexico border Omar says she doesn’t regret past comments on Israel Pressley is latest ‘squad’ member to back Turner in Ohio special election MORE (Minn.), Katie Porter (Calif.) and over 30 others.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.

Greene released a statement on Thursday apparently responding to the letter, accusing the Democratic lawmakers of lying and calling them “Communists.”

“It’s absurd Democrats accuse me of creating an environment of harassment for speaking at a Trump rally and defining them as who they are: Communists,” she wrote.

“I receive constant harassment in public caused by the Democrat lies promoted by the media,” she added. “Democrats singled me out and kicked me off committees for doing nothing wrong, and the death threats haven’t stopped since. And now the witch hunt continues in an attempt to overturn my 2020 election and kick me out of Congress.”

