https://www.dailywire.com/news/huge-blow-harrison-fords-injury-on-indy-5-is-worse-than-first-thought

The injury actor Harrison Ford suffered while filming the final installment of the “Indiana Jones” series is “worse than first thought,” according to a new report.

“It is Harrison’s last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing,” an industry insider told The Sun. “But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.”

Ford, 78, suffered the injury while shooting a fight scene for “Indiana Jones 5” last week. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Disney said in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” Disney said.

But that didn’t work out.

“While the team had initially suggested that the mishap wouldn’t derail filming too badly, the Oscar nominee and franchise film icon will reportedly be sidelined for at least three months as he undergoes shoulder surgery,” The New York Post reported.

The Post cited a “source” as saying: “The film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it’s chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.”

“It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow,” the source added.

The movie was originally set to be released on July 9, 2021, but was pushed back to July 29, 2022 over COVID concerns, Collider reported.

Earlier this month, Ford began filming the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series.

The actor, who first played the adventurous archeologist in 1981, will star with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 35. Initial filming began this week in Grosmont, a village in England.

“Swastikas on set have been covered to avoid offense,” The Sun reported. “A source said: ‘They’re desperate not to cause offense, so filming will mainly take place at night, under the cover of darkness. All effort is being taken to be as sensitive as possible.’”

Plot details are being kept secret, but “rumors include a 1960s space race theme,” Deadline reported. “[L]ocal reports in the UK also point to a shoot at Bamburgh castle.”

The 78-year-old Ford last dusted off his fedora for the 2008 installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which the iconic archaeologist became entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artefacts known as the Crystal Skulls. Despite mixed reviews, the film took close to $800 million globally. The original Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered 40 years ago this month in the U.S. and was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), which also starred Sean Connery as Indy’s dad.

But Esquire offered some more insight into the movie, which won’t come out until summer 2022. For instance, Steven Spielberg is handing over directing duties to James Margold, who directed “Logan” and Ford v Ferrari.”

That marks the first time since the franchise debuted in 1981 that someone other than Spielberg will be directing. However, he is still firmly attached to the project, in a producing role. In case that makes you a bit nervous, the Indiana Jones music buffs will be happy to hear that John Williams, the composer who has been behind the film series since day one, will return. Currently, no one has revealed the plot of the upcoming film, though photos from the set reveal that filming is taking place, at least in part, at a castle in England. Earlier this week, photogs also captured a replica SS motorbike on set, which looks pretty badass if we say so ourselves.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

