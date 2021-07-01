https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/huge-economic-news-white-house-tweets-that-the-cost-of-an-independence-day-barbecue-is-down-16-cents-this-year/

The White House wants you to know that the Biden economic plan is working, and it teamed up with the Farm Bureau to bring you the news that the cost of your Fourth of July barbecue will be down $0.16 this year. One pound of sliced cheese is down 2 percent! You might want to add in the price of gas to get to that barbecue, but as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained, Americans are actually paying less for gas “in real terms” these days.

That’s a whole lot of cringe for just one tweet.

Why would the White House put this out and credit the Biden administration?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...