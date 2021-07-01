https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/huge-economic-news-white-house-tweets-that-the-cost-of-an-independence-day-barbecue-is-down-16-cents-this-year/

The White House wants you to know that the Biden economic plan is working, and it teamed up with the Farm Bureau to bring you the news that the cost of your Fourth of July barbecue will be down $0.16 this year. One pound of sliced cheese is down 2 percent! You might want to add in the price of gas to get to that barbecue, but as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained, Americans are actually paying less for gas “in real terms” these days.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

That’s a whole lot of cringe for just one tweet.

This is amazing! Just bought a house with all of the $0.16 cents I saved from hot dogs — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) July 1, 2021

Paging @SirajAHashmi for this amount of cringe. — Sabin Sidney (@SabinSidney) July 1, 2021

This is hands down the most pathetic flex in world history — The 🏳️‍🌈 Tal 🏴Synbiont (@BerkmanOnlyfans) July 1, 2021

Who gave dad the twitter password?!?! — Shirlz (@shirlzgirl) July 1, 2021

I wouldn’t have posted this if I were y’all — Mike D (@dayton_mike) July 1, 2021

Please fire whatever (hopefully) intern posted this — Peter Blackstock (@Blackstock360) July 1, 2021

This is…less than optimal messaging… — Mike R (@Rooster_75) July 1, 2021

Oh thank god, an insignificant amount of savings. Somebody’s very proud of those puns. — Professor Dirtanium 🏳️‍🌈 (@dirtanium) July 1, 2021

Well I guess we didn’t need that stimulus money after all. — Hobo138 (@Murder_Hobo138) July 1, 2021

Just don’t drive to the grocery store or try and build a picnic table. — KCCO (@dpreston88) July 1, 2021

EVERYTHING COSTS MORE. What planet are you living on? — XRP SPARTAN (@DavidDarvishian) July 1, 2021

Almost everything I purchase has either gone up in price, the volume gone down or both. I don’t think this is a good Tweet. — Mike Haines (@vertigomike1) July 1, 2021

Where’s my $0.16 check? — Jesse (@JesseDoctor) July 1, 2021

don’t spend it all at once, fellas! — professor of critical wraith theory (@IAmGryphoneer) July 1, 2021

Thank you for the extra 16 cents, President Biden. I’m going to buy 16 pieces of penny candy at the corner drug store and malt shop once I get this time machine to take me back to 1893. — Bob the Goon (@BobtheGoon5) July 1, 2021

This tweet gave me mesothelioma and I want financial compensation — Brian Schatz Stan Account🍦 (@BlDEN2024) July 1, 2021

That doesn’t mean anything in regard to his plan. — Web of Wyrd (@Kris_Windom) July 1, 2021

Cool, now do gas! — Cole Mathis (@CMathis_WVU) July 1, 2021

Factor in the higher cost of gas to go to the store to buy the food and I have no money left to buy the food. — HubeiHammer (@hubeihammer) July 1, 2021

Remember when $1,000 worker bonuses during the roaring post-tax reform economy were “crumbs”? https://t.co/V7oviM29cE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 1, 2021

Hey we’re raising taxes, spiking inflation, killing gas prices, shorting building supplies, shipping jobs back overseas. BUT HOT DAMN HOW ABOUT THESE PORK AND BEAN DEALS!! — Tucker Klaasmeyer (@TKlaasmeyer) July 1, 2021

Apparently whoever wrote this doesn’t actually grocery shop. I’ve never seen such high prices, especially meat. — teresa harvey (@ibereesecup) July 1, 2021

What are you serving at the BBQ? Because things like chicken and vegetables are way up where I live. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 1, 2021

Thank God the cicadas were plentiful — Cvetin Chilimanov ////////// (@Cvetin) July 1, 2021

thanks i hate this — Nam Jin Woo (@WordsMeanings) July 1, 2021

dear god this is embarrassing — Colin Griffith (@wordsandwires) July 1, 2021

I would prefer y’all not do this. — I’m A Whisper Once A Scream (@Fr8TrainKiss) July 1, 2021

Also @PolitiFact this should be an easy lie to debunk — Bryce Oldham (@MettaWorldBryce) July 1, 2021

this is the worst tweet i’ve ever seen — Funny but also Serious Peasant (@dolorosapeasant) July 1, 2021

Why would the White House put this out and credit the Biden administration?

