Another concerning accusation that Joe Biden had a cozy relationship with Hunter Biden’s overseas business associates has surfaced. The latest allegation claims that Joe Biden, when he was vice president, had direct contact with his son’s billionaire business associates from Mexico, according to content reportedly discovered on Hunter’s laptop that was abandoned at a computer repair shop.

Since at least 2010, Hunter Biden’s associates had been planning on working with Carlos Slim, who was the richest person in the world at the time. The plans for working with the richest person in the world were allegedly spotted in company emails from Rosemont Seneca, a consulting firm established by Hunter, Devon Archer, and Christopher Heinz, who is the stepson of former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. The firm was founded in 2009, the same year Joe Biden was inaugurated as vice president.

The Daily Mail reported that Rosemont Seneca staffer Neil Callahan aimed to get Carlos Slim onboard in an email from October 2010.

“I think once we get past the test/beta phase of say 4-5 $250k projects, we target getting 5-8 clients who will pay us $1m-5m annually,” the staffer wrote. “I don’t think any of those clients will be your typical Hedge Fund – it’s going to be Private Investors (i.e., Carlos Slim), SWFs, Select Corporations (i.e., Chevron, AON) and maybe a mega Hedge Fund.”

In 2012, one of Hunter’s friends who was working for the “international government relations firm” Blue Star Strategies purportedly suggested Slim as a potential buyer of a gambling company that Hunter was partnered with.

According to a report from Politico published earlier this month, Blue Star Strategies is currently under a Justice Department investigation for potential illegal lobbying and its dealings with Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter was a board member of.

Hunter targeted a different Mexican billionaire — Miguel Alemán Velasco, who is the son of former Mexican President Miguel Alemán Valdés.

Hunter and Jeff Cooper, an attorney who worked with Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden and reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden political campaigns, reportedly devised a plan to invest in multiple businesses in Latin America.

In an alleged email dated February 2013, Cooper expressed his excitement about the venture to Hunter, “This is setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.”

In 2014, Hunter was reportedly able to secure a private meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden for Carlos Slim, Miguel Alemán Velasco, and Interjet airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani, the grandson of the former Mexican President Miguel Alemán Valdés.

Hunter allegedly emailed White House photographer David Lienemann to ask for photographs of the Alemán family with then-VP Joe Biden.

“Do you have pictures from the lunch I had in dad’s office (I think on 2/26) with Miguel Alleman Sr. And Jr. And Jeff Cooper? If so let me know and I can send someone to pick them up,” Hunter wrote to Lienemann in 2014.

In May 2014, Cooper reportedly asked Hunter if he could get the pictures signed for the Mexican billionaires, “Any luck on getting those other pics from the WH [White House]-Alemán visit? Or getting a few signed for Miguel and his dad?”

The Daily Mail published photos of possibly another meeting, which were found on Hunter’s laptop and dated Nov. 19, 2015. The photo shows then-VP Joe Biden, his son, Cooper, and the three Mexican billionaires at Biden’s vice presidential residence at Number One Observatory Circle, Washington D.C.

According to emails sent in 2014, Cooper wrote to Hunter, “I met with Miguel [Alemán Magnani] last night. He has set up meetings with the Secretary of Energy and the CEO of Pemex for Jan 12. Is there any chance that anyone from Burisma could attend?”

The report also stated, “Hunter worked with Joe Biden’s vice presidential secretary Kathy Chung to arrange a phone call between Carlos Slim and the VP in October 2015.”

In 2015, Hunter and Cooper wanted to pitch Carlos Slim and his son, Carlos Slim Jr. their latest venture, payroll processing company ePlata. Hunter allegedly contacted Alemán Magnani.

“Just wondering who is the best first major partner outside Interjet,” the email from Hunter allegedly said. “Obviously Slims provide that if we could actually sell them on the idea and not have them just take it and create their own.”

Hunter asked Alemán Magnani when Slim and his son were available for a meeting, and also said, “Wish i was back in Acapulco. Showed my Dad pictures and he wants to visit.”

According to the emails, Alemán Magnani excitedly responded, “He is welcome when ever he wants!!!!!!!!!”

On Feb. 24, 2016, Cooper, Hunter, and Joe Biden reportedly flew on Air Force 2 from Joint Base Andrews to Mexico City, where then-Vice President Biden engaged in trade talks with Mexico’s then-President Enrique Pena Nieto. During the flight, Hunter reportedly wrote a demanding email to Alemán Magnani.

“We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to Mx City,” according to surfaced emails. “I’m attending meeting w/ President N [Peña Nieto] and dad. Would love to see you but you never respond. I am really upset by it . . . I want you at the plane when the VP lands with your Mom and Dad and you completely ignore me.”

“I’ve looked at what your family has done and want to follow in that tradition . . . We have been talking about business deals for 7 years. And I really appreciate you letting me stay at your resort villa . . . but I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent . . . You make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you,” Hunter allegedly wrote, referring to three tickets to the Obama-Biden inauguration ball in 2013 and meetings with his vice president dad.

Besides the connections with his father, Hunter reportedly set up two meetings between Alemán Magnani and then-U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx, on March 17, 2014, and Jan. 23, 2015, according to the New York Post. Hunter also introduced Alemán Magnani to the administrator of the Federal Aviation Authority, according to emails from Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

Cooper reportedly asked Hunter if he would go to the first Foxx meeting, and he replied, “No, but I am calling Sec. Foxx to let him know we are buddies.”

Joe Biden’s brother Jim allegedly also attempted to make business deals in Mexico, emailing Hunter in May 2015 that he had a “very real deal” involving Carlos Slim and a U.S. oil pipeline.

“Have a very real deal with Pemex ( Carlos slim) need financing literally for a few days to a week,” Jim Biden told Hunter of Pemex, which is a Mexican petroleum company.

“Have the seller (refinery /slims) and buyer major being delivered from pipeline in ( h/ USA) Nothing is simple but this comes very close,” Jim purportedly said. “As always the devil is in the detail!”

Reports surfaced in October that highlighted emails from Hunter that he was pursuing “lasting and lucrative” deals involving a Chinese energy company that he said would be “interesting for me and my family.”

There were also reports that Joe Biden’s son ordered keys to be made for his new “office mates,” which included his father Joe Biden, his mother, his uncle, and the emissary for a profitable Chinese energy company.

