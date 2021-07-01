https://www.oann.com/in-beijing-pride-and-hopes-for-a-stronger-china-on-party-centenary/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=in-beijing-pride-and-hopes-for-a-stronger-china-on-party-centenary
Military band members play the national anthem during a flag-raising ceremony at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS
July 1, 2021
version=”1.0″ encoding=”utf-8″ standalone=”yes”?><status code