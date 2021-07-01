https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/janice-dean-has-a-couple-of-excellent-questions-for-cnn-and-chris-cuomo-after-cuomo-interviews-bill-cosbys-lawyer-video/

Last night, CNN’s Chris Cuomo spoke with Bill Cosby’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean after Bonjean got Cosby’s rape conviction overturned:

“I have no problem with a just and righteous verdict if you get there a fair way, but when you cheat…there is no righteousness or justice…and that unfortunately is what happened in Mr. Cosby’s case,” says Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney who helped secure Bill Cosby’s release. pic.twitter.com/DkgeQrHIXR — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 1, 2021

That interview prompted a question from Janice Dean:

Why is @ChrisCuomo allowed to do interviews about sexual misconduct after advising his brother @NYGovCuomo about his sexual misconduct? https://t.co/fU7lPZrmlw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 1, 2021

That’s a great question, actually. You’d think CNN would be a little more careful about this sort of thing after people found out that Chris Cuomo had been advising his brother Andrew Cuomo on how to deal with the multiple sexual misconduct allegations facing the latter.

But, after all, this … is CNN.

It’s CNN — Poppy57 (@bbeverland1) July 1, 2021

Because @CNN has zero journalistic ethics? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2021

That’s certainly a very likely explanation. Another one could be that CNN is just trying to help Chris Cuomo do his brother a solid:

Are you interviewing her to represent your brother? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 1, 2021

We felt that one from here.

