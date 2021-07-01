https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/janice-dean-has-a-couple-of-excellent-questions-for-cnn-and-chris-cuomo-after-cuomo-interviews-bill-cosbys-lawyer-video/

Last night, CNN’s Chris Cuomo spoke with Bill Cosby’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean after Bonjean got Cosby’s rape conviction overturned:

That interview prompted a question from Janice Dean:

That’s a great question, actually. You’d think CNN would be a little more careful about this sort of thing after people found out that Chris Cuomo had been advising his brother Andrew Cuomo on how to deal with the multiple sexual misconduct allegations facing the latter.

But, after all, this … is CNN.

That’s certainly a very likely explanation. Another one could be that CNN is just trying to help Chris Cuomo do his brother a solid:

We felt that one from here.

