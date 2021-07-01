http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uSp_TmPuH0Q/

First Lady Jill Biden — who is featured on the August cover of Vogue after the fashion magazine broke a decades-long tradition by snubbing former First Lady Melania Trump during her four years in the White House — says people can “breathe again,” now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. Mrs. Biden said President Joe Biden came in and “heal[ed] this nation.”

“During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people — they were scared,” Jill Biden told Vogue. “When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again.”

“I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected,” the first lady added.

Jill Biden claimed “people wanted someone to come in and heal this nation,” adding that her husband has accomplished by “getting shots in everybody’s arms.”

To be clear, under Joe Biden, violent crime is surging in Democrat-run cities, inflation is hiking prices and depressing purchasing power for working Americans, a reported one million migrants have illegally crossed the border into the U.S. since October, and expanded federal unemployment payments continue to slow down growth in states that keep paying people not to work.

In March, President Biden claimed credit for the speedy manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines ordered by then-President Trump.

“But also… he’s just a calmer president,” Jill Biden went on to say in her interview with Vogue. “He lowers the temperature.”

The first lady also complained to Vogue about how “people pay attention to every little detail” when it comes to what she is wearing, including the time in April, when she wore what many said appeared to be fishnet stockings while departing from Air Force One.

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie,” she said. “Or the stocking thing… Fishnetgate? — it’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail.”

“And they weren’t fishnets,” the first lady insisted. “They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings.”

