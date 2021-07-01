https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/jill-biden-tells-vogue-husband-healed-nation-says-people-can-breathe/

First Lady Jill Biden made a lot of interesting remarks in her August cover story for Vogue, including that her husband “healed this nation.”

Biden also said that people can “breathe again,” now that Donald Trump is out of office.

“During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people — they were scared,” Jill Biden told Vogue. “When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again.”

“I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected,” she added.

“People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms. But also…he’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature,” she continued.

Biden has repeatedly claimed credit for the rapid coronavirus vaccines which were ordered by then-President Trump.

The fawning profile concluded by gushing about how the First Lady is surprised that people pay attention to her fashion choices.

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing.…” Fishnetgate? “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail.” Then she adds, just for the record: “And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings.”

