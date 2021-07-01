https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/journalist-fails-to-see-the-irony-of-gloating-about-tattling-to-twitter-about-account-mocking-journalists-posting-their-ls/

If you’re unfamiliar with the “Journalists Posting Their Ls” account, we regret to inform you that you may never get a chance to peruse their hilarious collection of, well, journalists posting their Ls.

And you’ve got National Journal Senate campaigns reporter Madelaine Pisani to thank for that:

I’ll take this as a W. I have no problem with satire used to hold the powerful accountable, but shaming a budding journo for a personal essay on a widely followed anonymous account is beyond lame. pic.twitter.com/fuSYqY5FEz — Madelaine Pisani (@MadelainePisani) July 1, 2021

Guess Madelaine had reconsider her “W,” because as you can see, she’s deleted her original tweet. But we couldn’t let that kind of brilliance just get flushed down the memory hole:

To be fair, Pisani claimed in another tweet that she deleted her tweet because someone threatened her. She’s deleted that tweet as well.

If someone really did threaten her over her dumb, shame on them. But if that’s why she deleted her original tweet, it stands to reason that Pisani stands behind her decision to take getting @JournosPostLs suspended “as a W.” Which is quite pathetic, really.

Know what else is lame? Not being able to accept criticism then abusing the report system to silence critics. — Shreddie Guerrero (@El_Rey_De_Iowa) July 1, 2021

LOL here you go, thin-skinned bluecheck journo. Gotta love an industry that prides itself on speaking truth to power getting its panties in a wad over the lightest mockery. pic.twitter.com/AuEhxOoHsJ — Farbrook (@dutchindian) July 1, 2021

I mean, thanks for continuing the tradition of journalists posting losses on this website? — Chris (@chriswithans) July 1, 2021

Journalists Posting Their L’s. https://t.co/cUke5VEdTG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 1, 2021

We’ll take that as a W.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

