A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday

denied a request to remove Jamie Spears, father of pop icon Britney Spears, as co-conservator of her $60 million estate.

Variety reported that Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed the request to remove her father from the conservatorship in November 2020 and stated that Britney was “afraid of her father” and would not perform any more if her father continued to be in charge of her career.

“At that time,” the outlet reported, “Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend her father from the conservatorship, though she did not rule out future petitions for his removal or suspension. Also, at that time, the judge appointed financial company Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator.”

What’s a brief history here?

The pop star

delivered explosive testimony about her 13-year court-appointed conservatorship in late June, in which she said that an IUD was forced into her to prevent pregnancy and she pleaded to have the conservatorship removed.

Jamie placed Britney under a forced conservatorship in 2008 after she suffered what were purported to be several very public nervous breakdowns.

A June report revealed that the conservatorship “restricted everything from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.”

Jamie reportedly receives a monthly salary of $16,000 for his role as ward over Spears’ personal and professional life.

What are the details?

The Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled that Spears’ request to suspend her father “immediately upon the appointment of a financial institution as sole conservator of estate” is “denied without prejudice.”

Jamie filed a petition Tuesday to investigate claims that Britney raised during her June testimony. NBC News reported that in the petition, Jamie requested the court investigate the “veracity of the allegations and claims made by Ms. Spears.” He also filed a second petition stating concerns over Jodi Montgomery — Britney’s “care manager” and temporary conservator of her person — and that he is very concerned for his daughter’s well-being.

In the response, Jamie said he was “concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” and that “based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes.”

“Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues,” the Variety report added.

In a statement on the petition, Lauriann Wright — Montgomery’s attorney — said that she has always been a “tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.”

Wright, according to the outlet, also noted that Britney’s “right to marry and family planning” are not impacted by the conservatorship.

Spears says that she just wants her life back.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

On Tuesday, CNN reported that two sources purporting to be close to Britney said that Ingham is “planning to file a petition to terminate the nearly 13-year conservatorship.”

“Britney has spoken to Sam multiple times since last week and she has asked him point-blank, once again, to file the paperwork to end this,” one source told the outlet.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.

