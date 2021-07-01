https://www.dailywire.com/news/judge-rules-to-unseal-docs-from-epstein-pal-ghislaine-maxwell-docs-demanded-related-to-clintons

A New York federal judge ruled on Thursday to unseal court documents from Ghislaine Maxwell, an accused child sex trafficker who was the associate of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Loretta Preska said that the release of the documents would not have an impact on Maxwell’s ability to have a fair trial.

“It is not the job of the Court to police press coverage,” Preska said. “Tabloid fodder doesn’t diminish the importance of materials that could reasonably affect the court’s decision on a motion.”

“The judge also ruled that documents relating to a request from [Virginia Roberts] Giuffre for email accounts that Maxwell allegedly kept secret from the court should also be made public,” the Daily Mail reported. “The documents are part of a tranche of material gradually being released by Judge Preska from the defamation case [Virginia Roberts Giuffre] filed against Maxwell in 2016 for calling her a liar.”

Giuffre’s legal team demanded the documents be turned over on a wide range of issues, including documents related to any funding that Maxwell may have received from Clinton organizations.

One section of the ruling states:

From January 2012 to the present, produce all documents concerning any source of funding for the TarraMar Project (Maxwell’s nonprofit) or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hilary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation), and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative.

“The parties are required to submit unsealed documents to the court — with redactions to black out the identifying information of all non-party Does — in two weeks,” Law & Crime reported. “The only filing that Preska declined to unseal was a motion to compel filed by Maxwell, which alleged that Giuffre had been withholding a settlement agreement reached between her and Epstein, even after Maxwell’s attorney obtained a waiver from Epstein concerning the agreement’s confidentiality clause. Preska reasoned that because both parties had submitted a joint stipulation resolving the motion during the earlier defamation case which stated that any further proceedings on the issue were ‘moot,’ the presumption of public access did not attach.”

Maxwell’s legal team argued this week that the release of Bill Cosby this week means that Maxwell should also be released.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the right thing when it threw out Bill Cosby’s convictions because prosecutors cheated: They promised Cosby that they would not prosecute him if he would testify in the civil cases against him; based on that promise, Cosby testified and did not invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Prosecutors then broke their promise and used Cosby’s statements in those depositions to win a conviction against him,” Maxwell’s appellate lawyer, David Oscar Markus, wrote in a New York Daily News op-ed published Wednesday. “The state Supreme Court not only acquitted him but barred the prosecutors from retrying him.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

