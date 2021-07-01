https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-pelosi-appoints-trump-hater-liz-cheney-jan-6-capitol-riot-select-committee/

Speaker Pelosi appointed RINO Trump hater Liz Cheney to her partisan January 6 Capitol riot select committee.

Full list of the 8 members chosen by Pelosi:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), as chairman.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-TX)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA)

The other 5 members will be picked with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Senate Republicans last month blocked legislation to establish Pelosi’s January 6 commission in its first filibuster of the Biden Administration so Pelosi is working around the GOP.

The committee chair will have subpoena power without any input from the Republican minority.

The resolution will be voted on by the House this week.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi announces that GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Trump, will serve along with House Democrats on the select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection: “We’re very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee” pic.twitter.com/mdg5y9wk4F — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2021

DEVELOPING…

