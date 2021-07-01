https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-pelosi-names-members-of-january-6th-committee-list-includes-adam-schiff/
ADAM SCHIFF TO SENATE: ‘Americans Want a Fair’ Impeachment Trial
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.21.20
Congressman Adam Schiff addressed the US Senate on day one of the impeachment trial Tuesday; urging lawmakers to “rise above party line” and “do what’s best for our country.”
“Americans want a fair trial.
They want to believe their government is still capable of rising to the occasion.
They want to believe we can rise above party, to do what’s best for our country.
Sadly, a great many Americans doubt this is still possible.
Let’s prove them wrong,” posted Schiff on social media.
Americans want a fair trial.
They want to believe their government is still capable of rising to the occasion.
They want to believe we can rise above party, to do what’s best for our country.
Sadly, a great many Americans doubt this is still possible.
Let’s prove them wrong. pic.twitter.com/VGor4FSQdS
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 21, 2020
Watch Rep. Schiff’s comments above.
ADAM SCHIFF: ‘I Don’t Know’ If Peter Strzok Should Still be at the FBI
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.18
Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff admitted he wasn’t sure if anti-Trump DOJ official Peter Strzok should still be employed by the FBI this week, saying he acted “inappropriately” but didn’t go so far as to call for his removal from the agency.
Schiff was speaking with MSNBC’s host Chuck Todd on Sunday when he was asked if Peter Strzok “should still be with the FBI at this point?”
“I don’t know,” Schiff fired-back. “I imagine that the Office of Professional Responsibility will have to make that decision.”
“Certainly these text messages are troubling,” the congressman added. “The fact that they were on a work email, the fact that they were co-mingled with emails discussing business, all that’s problematic.”
Watch Schiff’s comments above.