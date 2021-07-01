https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-pelosi-names-members-of-january-6th-committee-list-includes-adam-schiff/

ADAM SCHIFF TO SENATE: ‘Americans Want a Fair’ Impeachment Trial

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.21.20

Congressman Adam Schiff addressed the US Senate on day one of the impeachment trial Tuesday; urging lawmakers to “rise above party line” and “do what’s best for our country.”

“Americans want a fair trial.

They want to believe their government is still capable of rising to the occasion.

They want to believe we can rise above party, to do what’s best for our country.

Sadly, a great many Americans doubt this is still possible.

Let’s prove them wrong,” posted Schiff on social media.

Watch Rep. Schiff’s comments above.