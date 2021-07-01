https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561100-kinzinger-on-mccarthy-warning-about-jan-6-commission-who-give-a-s

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Thursday dismissed a warning from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyMcCarthy calls for investigation into claims NSA was spying on Tucker Carlson Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (R-Calif.) to his members not to accept a seat on a special House committee that will probe the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Who gives a shit?” Kinzinger asked reporters Thursday morning when he was questioned about McCarthy’s reported threat to members of his caucus that they could be stripped of their committee assignments for accepting a spot on the body.

The House voted Wednesday to set up a select committee to investigate what led to and happened during the Jan. 6 attack carried out by supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights Judge blocks Florida social media law MORE. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 222-190, with only two Republicans, Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), joining every Democrat in supporting the creation of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The select committee will be composed of eight members selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse set to vote on its own infrastructure plan Trump brings show to border Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee MORE (D-Calif.) and five chosen by McCarthy.

Pelosi has indicated she is considering selecting a Republican for one of her appointments, and Cheney and Kinzinger have not ruled out the possibility of serving if she asks.

“We’ll see how this whole thing shakes out,” Kinzinger said.

He and Cheney are two of the most prominent critics of Trump remaining on Capitol Hill. Both have blamed him for inciting the insurrection and voted to impeach him over it earlier this year.

Cheney was booted from her spot as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference after McCarthy said her criticisms of the former president had become a distraction.

Kinzinger earlier this week ripped into Trump and his supporters after watching his first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio, over the weekend.

“It was a rally of a loser president. I mean, he’s the first president to lose reelection in decades,” he said. “I don’t know why these people would go there and in essence ogle at and in many cases just sort of worship a loser.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

