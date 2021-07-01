https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-cheney-appointed-to-pelosis-january-6th-committee/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has patriotically agreed to serve” on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw
— The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021
Cheney is ‘honored’ to join Pelosi’s Jan. 6th committee.
JUST IN – Speaker Pelosi taps GOP Liz Cheney for January 6 Select Committee. Cheney “honored”. pic.twitter.com/Me0IP1neuH
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 1, 2021