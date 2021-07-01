https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60df1be0bbafd42ff58734fd
Two pilots are alive after their 737 Cargo jet crashed several miles off the coast off Oahu, Hawaii, following an emergency.
…
Good news on the cultural front is rare in 2020’s America, so we should gleefully celebrate recent updates from the Census Bureau about the resurgence of two-parent families raising children….
Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. The RNC held the greatest convention in history in 2020. For anyone who heard the moving speeches, they could not help but be moved from some of …
The leader of a French leftist party has compared President Emmanuel Macron to Iranian ayatollahs or the “clothing police,” after Macron disapproved of teenagers wearing crop tops in school….