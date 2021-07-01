https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/man-tackles-woman-ground-sexually-assaults-new-york-city-video/

Violent crime and murder are skyrocketing in New York City under Democrat De Blasio’s leadership.

A man tackled a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her while she was out for a walk in Brooklyn this week.

Surveillance video shows a man jump on a 35-year-old woman he had been following in Williamsburg, pin her down and sexually assault her.

According to the NYPD, the attacker held the woman down, reached into her shorts and forcibly touched her Monday evening at around 8 PM.

The woman was not injured, according to law enforcement.

NYPD Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the attacker described as standing at 5′ 5″ and about 165 lbs (screenshot below).

VIDEO of the assault released by NYPD Thursday:

🚨WANTED for FORCIBLE TOUCHING: Do you know this guy? On 6/28/21 at approx 8:10 PM, in front of 361 Stagg St in Brooklyn, the suspect tackled a 35-year-old female, reached into her shorts and forcibly touched her. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HNYkIJpGQR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 1, 2021

