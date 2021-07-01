https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/01/mark-hemingway-notes-pelosis-1-6-commission-is-already-discredited-with-inclusion-of-serial-liar-and-leaker-adam-schiff/

Earlier we told you about Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked 1/6 commission and the ironic inclusion of Rep. Jamie Raskin, who objected to the certification of the 2016 election results. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are also among those Pelosi chose to put on the commission:

Schiff responded this way:

“Adam Schiff” and “learn the truth” are oxymoronic, and Mark Hemingway pointed out why Pelosi’s 1/6 commission is already discredited:

But there’s a reason Pelosi chose Schiff:

Yep.

Schiff gets caught lying all the time, and again, that’s why he’s there.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...