House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyMcCarthy calls for investigation into claims NSA was spying on Tucker Carlson Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (R-Calif.) said Thursday that he was “shocked” that Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump brings show to border Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (R-Wyo.) would accept an invitation from Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse set to vote on its own infrastructure plan Trump brings show to border Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee MORE (D-Calif.) to serve on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy said that he hadn’t heard from Cheney and suggested that she is more allied with Democrats than the party in which she served as the third-ranking leader until her ouster in May.

“I was shocked that she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol.

“It would seem to me, since I didn’t hear from her, maybe she’s closer to [Pelosi] than us. I don’t know,” he said.

McCarthy and his allies backed ousting Cheney as the House GOP conference chair for repeatedly pushing back on former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights Judge blocks Florida social media law MORE‘s false claims of election fraud and directly blaming him for inciting the mob of his supporters who tried to stop Congress from ratifying the election results.

When a reporter asked McCarthy if he believed Trump is accountable in any way for what led to the Jan. 6 attack, he avoided directly responding and pivoted to a recent Senate committee report that outlined law enforcement agencies’ failure to prepare for the violence.

“There’s so many failures along that way that happened the days before that allowed individuals to get into the building,” McCarthy said, ignoring the reporter’s attempt to press again specifically about Trump’s role.

McCarthy further said that he is “not threatening anybody with committee assignments,” but nevertheless indicated that Cheney was on thin ice with House Republicans for accepting the select committee assignment from Pelosi.

“I don’t know in history where someone would go get their committee assignments from the Speaker and expect to have them from the conference as well,” McCarthy said.

Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerTrump brings show to border Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (R-Ill.) — who recently said he hasn’t spoken with McCarthy in months — were the only Republicans to vote in favor of creating the House select committee Wednesday.

Cheney said that she is “honored” to be named to the panel.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner,” Cheney said in a statement on Thursday.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonPelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee This week: Democrats move forward with Jan. 6 probe Democrats to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (D-Miss.) will serve as the select panel’s leader. Pelosi’s other Democratic picks for the panel include Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenLawmakers, advocates weigh restrictions on DOJ gag orders Jan. 6 probe poised to spill into 2022, with no complaints from Democrats Hillicon Valley: UK watchdog to investigate Google, Amazon over fake reviews | Google to warn users about unreliable information during certain events | Senators roll out cyber workforce bill MORE (Calif.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Memo: Trump’s newfound critics invite skepticism Biden airstrikes heat up debate over war powers Senate Democrat introduces bill to protect journalists from government surveillance MORE (Calif.), as well as Reps. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarPelosi signals no further action against Omar Progressives rally behind Omar while accusing her critics of bias Pelosi, leaders seek to squelch Omar controversy with rare joint statement MORE (Calif.), Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinJan. 6 probe poised to spill into 2022, with no complaints from Democrats House Democrats to Schumer: Vote again on Jan. 6 probe Democrats claim vindication, GOP cries witch hunt as McGahn finally testifies MORE (Md.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyBiden signs bill to designate the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando Overnight Health Care: US buying additional 200M Moderna vaccine doses | CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine failed in preliminary trial results | Grassley meets with House Dems on drug prices Grassley meets with moderate House Democrats on lowering drug prices MORE (Fla.) and Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaHouse GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign Overnight Defense: House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers | Pentagon leaders press senators to reimburse National Guard | New pressure on US-Iran nuclear talks House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers MORE (Va.).

Pelosi previously tapped Raskin to serve as the lead House prosecutor during Trump’s second impeachment trial earlier this year.

“It is clear that Jan. 6 was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy: an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and democracy cannot ever again happen,” Pelosi said when announcing the select committee members on Thursday.

McCarthy will be able to name five members to the select committee, but he gave no indication who, if anyone, he will choose to serve.

“When I have news on that, I’ll give it to you,” McCarthy said.

