https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561088-meghan-mccain-leaving-the-view-after-four-seasons

“The View” co-host Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain suggests Olympian turning away from flag gives Putin propaganda Meghan McCain calls ‘defund the police’ the ‘stupidest thing I ever heard’ Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships MORE is leaving the high-profile ABC show at the end of this month after four seasons on the program, according to multiple reports.

The Daily Mail, which first reported the news, cited a source saying McCain will finish at the end of July. ABC didn’t respond to ITK’s request for comment.

The author and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried Meghan McCain suggests Olympian turning away from flag gives Putin propaganda The unholy alliance of religion and politics MORE (R-Ariz.) has served as one of the few conservative voices on the talk show since 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain, 36, has frequently been a lightning rod on the long-running daytime program, making headlines for often-heated debates with Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharButtigieg: ‘There’s no time to argue’ over climate change America Ferrera rips Harris’s ‘cruel’ border comments: ‘A slap in the face’ Caitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another ‘disrupter’ MORE, Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergMeghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden’s outburst at CNN reporter Meghan McCain, Joy Behar argue over GOP support for Gaetz Obama calls on governments to ‘do their part’ in increasing global vaccine supply MORE and other liberal “View” panelists.

“I try to just remind myself that I’m representing 50 percent of the country,” McCain said of her role on the show in 2019.

“I’m representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it’s really important,” she said.

McCain once dubbed herself the show’s “sacrificial Republican.”

McCain, who in 2019 shared her fertility struggle story, gave birth to a daughter, Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech in September.

The TV personality has reportedly long been eyeing an exit from her “View” gig. In 2019, multiple reports claimed she felt sabotaged by colleagues and didn’t “think it’s worth it anymore” to continue as a co-host.

Last month, McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, was picked for a prized role in the Biden administration. Cindy McCain — who crossed party lines to support Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse set to vote on its own infrastructure plan Trump brings show to border Overnight Health Care: CDC director says vaccinated people are ‘safe’ and do not need to wear masks | Federal judge temporarily blocks Indiana abortion ‘reversal’ law | Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ due to widening vaccination gap MORE in the 2020 White House race — was nominated to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

